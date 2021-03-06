YSRCP has put the Vizag in reverse gear, alleges Naidu

‘I brought investments in the IT sector and tourism promotion’

TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu rejuvenated the sagging spirit of the party cadre by kicking off a roadshow, for the success of the party nominees in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections, at Pendurthi here on Friday evening. Mr. Naidu announced that Peela Srinivas as the TDP’s Mayor candidate and introduced him to the gathering during his roadshow in the city.

Mr. Naidu recalled his efforts to put Visakhapatnam city on the international map by bringing in investments in the IT sector and tourism promotion and alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was bent on reversing the development.

Cyclone relief

“I had stayed in a bus and kept the officials on their toes till normalcy was restored in the city after the Hudhud cyclone. On my appeal you had all given up bursting of fire crackers on Deepavali that year as there was a danger of the dried up logs lying on the streets catching fire,” he said.

He alleged that the YSRCP was trying to create discord among people of different regions in the State by pitting Visakhapatnam against Amaravati. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were minting money by corrupt practices and hiking taxes on liquor brands and introduction of cheap brands. The prices of cement and essential commodities were hiked after the YSRCP government came to power, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Mr. Naidu wondered what had happened to the election promise of the YSRCP on getting the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State. He alleged that the YSRCP government had driven away the Adani and Lulu groups and other investments from the city, and was content with booking cases against Mr. Atchannaidu and other TDP leaders.

Alleging that rowdyism and land grabbing were on the rise in Visakhapatnam, the TDP president asked the large gathering whether they were afraid of the ruling dispensation. “I am not afraid of fighting injustice but I need your support to protect future generations from the evil forces. I am ready to die for the people,” he said.

Promising to revive the past glory of the city, Mr. Naidu sought the cooperation of the people by electing TDP nominees in all the 98 wards of the GVMC. While expressing confidence in the people of the city, he sought to know whether they would give total support to the TDP in the GVMC polls. “Shall I believe you. I hope money and rowdyism will not work”? “If they (YSRCP) win, it means you approve jungle rule. Rowdyism and land grabbing will increase,” Mr. Naidu warned.

Mr. Naidu will be holding close to 15 roadshows and a number of public meetings till Saturday, across all the GVMC zones in the city.