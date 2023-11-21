HamberMenu
YSRCP has prostrated before the Centre, says CPI at 30-hour protest

CM Jagan is unable to utter a word against the Prime Minister or the Union government despite the injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh, allege CPI leaders

November 21, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI National secretary K. Narayana, State secretary K. Ramakrishna and others at a 30-hour long protest against the Union government‘s decision on redistribution of the Krishna’s waters, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

CPI National secretary K. Narayana, State secretary K. Ramakrishna and others at a 30-hour long protest against the Union government‘s decision on redistribution of the Krishna’s waters, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Communist Party of India (CPI)’s 30-hour protest against the Union government’s decision on redistribution of river Krishna waters, and the State government’s indifferent approach, what it called, towards the drought in the State, concluded on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, CPI national secretary K. Narayana said despite being a strong political party in the country, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has “prostrated” before the Union government.

“The YSRCP is unable to question the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central government on issues concerning the State. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is unable to utter a word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Union government though the Centre was doing gross injustice to the State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is kow-towing before the Centre to save his skin and his family members. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister to be on bail for such a long time,” he alleged.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Amaravati JAC leaders Kallam Rajasekhar Reddy, Water Users’ Association coordination committee chairman Alla Gopala Krishna, and others spoke. They demanded that the drought in the State should be declared as a national calamity, and necessary relief measures be taken up. They also vowed to launch a united fight to mount pressure on the government to take drought mitigation measures immediately. The Central government should withdraw the G.O. relating to the redistribution of Krishna waters, they added.

