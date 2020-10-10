YSRCP has no plan to join NDA: Bharat

The YSRCP has no plan to join the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, M. Bharat, Rajamahendravaram MP, has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Bharat said, “Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju is spreading rumours that the BJP has rejected the YSRCP proposal to join the NDA.”

On the CBI raids on the properties of Mr. Raju in a bank fraud case, Mr. Bharat said, “The YSRCP does not have any role in it.”

On the Polavaram project, Mr. Bharat said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had discussed with the Prime Minister during his recent visit to New Delhi the need for release of funds towards the Rehabilitation and Resettlement package for the project displaced families.