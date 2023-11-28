ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP has no moral right to undertake Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

November 28, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The socio-economic conditions of the BCs, SCs and STs have become miserable due to the wrong policies and priorities of the YSRCP government, says the BJP State president

K Srinivasa Rao

BJP State president D. Purandeswari participating in a bike rally in Vizinagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Daggubati Purandeswari has said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has no moral right to undertake the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra as its wrong policies and priorities have made the socio-economic conditions of the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes miserable.

Ms. Purandeswari took part in a bike rally that began at Y junction and culminated at Thotapalem, where she addressed the BJP leaders and in-charges of Shakti Kendras.

“Atrocities against the downtrodden sections of the society have gone up during the YSRCP rule. Willful violence by the ruling party leaders has caught the attention of the nation many a time,” said Ms. Purandeswari who visited Vizinagaram for the first time after taking the reins of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, the city in-charge Bobbili Srinu and other leaders accorded a rousing reception to her.

Addressing the media, Ms. Purandeswari said that the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra undertaken across the State would not evoke a good response as the “people were not happy with the government.”

She alleged that the financial administration in the State had turned into chaos, despite of regular assistance from the Centre.

“The Narendra Modi government is supplying 5 kg of rice free of cost to more than 5 crore families every month. Unfortunately, the YSRCP government is claiming credit. Photos of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are being printed on the ration vehicles. The Union government has taken notice of it,” she said. 

Replying to a query, she alleged that the YSRCP leaders were targeting her for highlighting the scams and malpractices in the government.

“Liquor and sand mafia are ruling the roost in the State. There is no accountability over their sales. Digital payments are not being accepted. That is why, we have brought the important issues to the notice of the Supreme Court,” said Ms. Purandeswari. 

BJP leaders Gadde Baburao, Kusumanchi Subbarao, Reddi Pavani and in-charges of all Assembly constituencies were present.

