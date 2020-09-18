YSRCP has no moral right to speak about press freedom, says TDP leader

TDP official spokesperson K. Pattabhi has asserted that the YSRCP government and its advisers have no moral right to speak about “media freedom and gag orders” considering how attacks have been made on the freedom of the press since the beginning of its tenure in the State.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Pattabhi sought to remind Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), that the national media, the Press Council of India, and the Editors Guild of India had slammed the government for issuing the G.O. 2430, which, he alleged, was a clear attempt to stifle the voice of the media in the State.
“The Press Council of India and the Editors Guild of India had demanded withdrawal of the G.O. saying that it posed a grave threat to the freedom of the press and demoralise the mediapersons,” Mr. Pattabhi said, and added that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy owed an explanation in this regard.
