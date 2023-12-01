YSRCP has no ideology, its only agenda is to make Jagan the Chief Minister, says Pawan Kalyan

December 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was bereft of any ideology except for the sole aim of making Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister for the second time. He lashed out at those criticising the tie-up between the JSP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stating that they were ‘covert YSRCP sympathisers’.

“The future of the people of Andhra Pradesh depends on how well the JSP-TDP alliance fares against the YSRCP’s misrule,” Mr. Kalyan said.

Addressing a JSP general body meeting at the State party office near Mangalagiri on Friday, Mr. Kalyan said his party enjoyed the overwhelming support of the youth in both the Telugu States, and said it was an advantage that should not be squandered if the JSP was to make its mark in the 2024 elections.

He cautioned the JSP cadre against falling into the ‘caste trap’ laid by the YSRCP leaders because it was on caste lines that the ruling party was trying to damage the JSP in the run-up to the 2024 elections and insisted that it was for the stability and development of Andhra Pradesh that he forged an alliance with the TDP.

The JSP chief said he never hankered after positions of power, and that only people mattered for him, not leaders who have their personal agendas. The JSP cadre should work together with the TDP as it was high time that the YSRCP was defeated in order to liberate the State, he said.

Mr. Kalyan said he was disappointed with the low voter turnout in Hyderabad city in the recently concluded elections. He claimed that the youth threw their weight behind the JSP in Telangana, though he did not extensively tour that State, as they liked his ideology and the importance he attached to development and welfare, unlike other parties which put selfish interests above the larger good of society. The fact that the BJP, which often says it was against regional parties, sailed with the JSP reflected the latter’s strength, he observed.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, general secretary K. Nagababu and other leaders participated.

