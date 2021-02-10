YSRCP has no expansion plan in Telangana, says Sajjala

He denies the speculations over any animosity between Jagan and Sharmila

With Y.S Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy dropping hints of floating a political party in Telangana, Adviser to the|Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday said the YSR Congress Party has taken a clear stand against expanding it in the neighbouring Telugu State.

The decision was taken by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the interests of the party and the people of the State, he said.

Hours after Mr. Sharmila announced that she was keen on bringing back the ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana during a meeting with the loyalists of her father and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy sought to clear the air over the speculation of the ‘differences’ in the YSR family.

‘Jagan not in favour of a new party’

“I can assure you that there are no personal differences between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Sharmila. But yes, there is difference in opinions over setting up a new political party in Telangana. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is of the view that it would be prudent that both A.P. and Telangana governments work in harmony in the larger interests of the people of the two States. He does not support the idea of floating a new party in Telangana,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media here.

“Ms. Sharmila, however, has a different view on it and we respect it. Everyone knows that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks straight from his heart,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy further said that it was not an easy task to run a political party and the leader should be always ready to take many blows.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy worked hard for 10 long years before people voted him to power with a massive mandate.

After the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came out of the Congress flold, and floated the YSRCP. Millions of people have supported Mr. Jagan Mohan through out his journey, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ms. Sharmila too had worked hard and taken out a padayatra across the State, when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was imprisoned, he pointed out.

Ms. Sharmila is the dear sister of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and we have no doubt that the YSR family is loved by people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But as a party, we do not approve of her decision to float a new political party,’’ added Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.