YSRCP has neglected farmers: Lokesh

April 09, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The YSR Congress Party has totally neglected farmers in Andhra Pradesh and things have come to such a pass that Rythu Bharosa Kendras were locked in the majority of the villages, said Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

“In all the villages, liquor shops were open but wherever I walked, the farmers’ essentials were not being given from the RBKs,” he said at the only programme of the day as part of the Yuva Galam. In the Singanamala Assembly constituency, Mr. Lokesh interacted with farmers for about three hours in the evening, where the farmers asked him solution for the tomato, horticulture crops, and sweetlime crop losses.

Mr. Lokesh said that giving subsidies on developing value addition by encouraging processing units of all the horticulture crops like bananas, tomatoes and sweetlime within the district would solve the problem of low incomes and non-remunerative prices of the farmers. “Insurance is another arena, which the TDP will tackle when it comes to power and ensure that farmers, who lose their crop get compensation,” Mr. Lokesh added.

The zero-budget natural farming for lowering input cost of farmers was introduced, but had been discontinued now, he said and pointed out that this was a sure-shot way of reducing credit burden of farmers.