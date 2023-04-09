ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP has neglected farmers: Lokesh

April 09, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - ANANTAPUR 

The Hindu Bureau

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh speaking to farmers in Singanamala constituency in Anantapur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

The YSR Congress Party has totally neglected farmers in Andhra Pradesh and things have come to such a pass that Rythu Bharosa Kendras were locked in the majority of the villages, said Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. 

“In all the villages, liquor shops were open but wherever I walked, the farmers’ essentials were not being given from the RBKs,” he said at the only programme of the day as part of the Yuva Galam. In the Singanamala Assembly constituency, Mr. Lokesh interacted with farmers for about three hours in the evening, where the farmers asked him solution for the tomato, horticulture crops, and sweetlime crop losses. 

Mr. Lokesh said that giving subsidies on developing value addition by encouraging processing units of all the horticulture crops like bananas, tomatoes and sweetlime within the district would solve the problem of low incomes and non-remunerative prices of the farmers. “Insurance is another arena, which the TDP will tackle when it comes to power and ensure that farmers, who lose their crop get compensation,” Mr. Lokesh added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The zero-budget natural farming for lowering input cost of farmers was introduced, but had been discontinued now, he said and pointed out that this was a sure-shot way of reducing credit burden of farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US