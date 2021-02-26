YSRCP has dumped its pre-poll promise of achieving SCS: Naidu

‘Will not rest until Peddireddi loses his deposit in Punganur’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused the YSRCP leaders of resorting to extortion at all levels.

Addressing a roadshow at Podur of Shantipuram mandal in Kuppam Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP government had ignored its pre-poll promise of fighting for Special Category Status. Besides, it dumped the developmental works pertaining to Amaravati and Polavaram project. he alleged.

People were disillusioned with the YSRCP government following its failure to control the prices of essential commodities.

Lashing out at Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the TDP supremo said he would not rest until the Minister lost his deposit in his Punganur constituency. He alleged that the Minister was involved in the smuggling of sand and red sanders.

Alleging that the YSRCP had dumped huge money to win the elections in Kuppam, the TDP chief appealed to the people to reject the supply of liquor during elections, and think of the future of their children.

“I will continue to stay in Kuppam and see that the YSRCP loses its deposit here,” Mr. Naidu said.

Jr. NTR banners

Interestingly, a few party workers, mostly youth, raised slogans in support of actor Junior NTR. The party cadres also displayed the image of the actor on the publicity material.