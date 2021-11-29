YSRCP has brought State close to bankruptcy, says Manohar

‘Development of the State has come to a standstill’

Jana Sena Party Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday lamented that the YSRCP government and its welfare policies would push the State into bankruptcy.

Mr. Manohar on Sunday began his three-day visit to East Godavari district as part of strengthening the party cadre in all the Assembly segments and road repair campaign.

Addressing the party cadre and members of the Konaseema region, Mr. Manohar said the policies of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought the State close to bankruptcy.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to understand the magnitude of loss during the floods and granted barely ₹2 crore for his home district of Kadapa. If it goes like this, we will soon have a crisis of able leadership to run the state of affairs,” said Mr. Manohar. He appealed to the party cadres to launch a field-level campaign to expose the YSRCP government’s policies and enlighten the people on the ‘failure of the State government’.

“The development of the State has come to a standstill. There is no policy for the development of infrastructure or attracting investment. These failures should be exposed,” he said.

In Kakinada, Mr. Manohar took part in a ‘Sramadanam’ programme to repair the ADB-Achampeta road as part of the campaign.

Mr. Manohar handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to each family of Kondapalli Venkateswarlu (Jaggampeta) and Mummidi Rajesh (Panduru village), who died in the road mishaps recently. The victims were active JSP members who were entitled for the ex gratia as part of the party’s insurance scheme.