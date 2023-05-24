ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP has betrayed all sections of people in Andhra Pradesh, alleges BJP leader

May 24, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The State government has diverted the Central funds for its own schemes to promote the Jagan brand, alleges BJP national secretary Satya Kumar

A D Rangarajan
BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The four-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh is marked by the ‘betrayal of all sections of the society’ that voted the party to power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Satya Kumar has said.

Addressing the media, along with party State spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas and Kola Anand Kumar here on May 24 (Wednesday), Mr. Satya Kumar said the Amaravati farmers were cheated followed by the people of Visakhapatnam in the name of the capital city.

“The YSRCP government has done nothing for the people, except diverting the funds liberally sanctioned by the Central government. Without acknowledging the Centre’s role, the YSRCP government diverted the funds towards its own schemes to promote the Jagan brand,” alleged Mr. Satya Kumar.

The BJP leader further alleged that the sub-plan funds meant for the development of different social groups had been diverted openly. “The price stabilisation fund for farmers remains on paper, the job calendar for the unemployed youth is nowhere in sight, the promise made to employees to do away with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has no takers and the fee reimbursement scheme is being diluted. The Centre has sanctioned 25 lakh houses, but the YSRCP government has done precious little,” observed Mr. Satya Kumar.

Accusing the government of institutionalising corruption through the sale of land, sand, mines and liquor, the BJP leader described the land resurvey project as a move to officially identify vulnerable, objectionable and disputed land in a bid to usurp them. The BJP would intensify agitation to ‘file more chargesheets’ against the YSRCP government, he added.

