YSRCP has 15 MPs, Jagan Mohan Reddy reminds BJP

Will extend issue based support keeping the State and nation’s interests in mind, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Updated - June 15, 2024 07:38 am IST

Published - June 15, 2024 07:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The YSRCP is equally powerful and we need to be brave and stand by the people, says party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP is equally powerful and we need to be brave and stand by the people, says party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

:

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that his party will extend issue based support keeping the State and nation’s interests in mind. In the same breath, he reminded the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that his party has 15 MPs in Parliament. 

The former Chief Minister was interacting with the YSRCP MPs at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

The YSRCP had 11 MPs in Rajya Sabha, and four MPs in Lok Sabha taking the total strength to 15. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), on other hand, had 16 MPs, he said, adding, “So, the YSRCP is equally powerful, none can touch us. We need to be brave and stand by the people.”

The YSRCP MPs would have to take the nation’s interest into consideration when they were in Parliament. The YSRCP  remained open to extending issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government if the matter was in the interest of the country and Andhra Pradesh. Vijay Sai Reddy would continue to be YSRCP leader in Rajya Sabha, and Midhun Reddy would be leader in the Lok Sabha.

Y.V. Subba Reddy would at as YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader. The MPs had to work duly following the principles and ideology of the YSRCP. Their actions should build the image of the party. The party would recognise their services, he added.

The time would fly. Another five years would pass with a blink of an eye like the YSRCP rule from 2019-24. The YSRCP rank and file need not lose their heart. It was necessary to march ahead with values and credibility. The YSRCP would win back the trust and confidence of people again, he asserted. 

The YSRCP got 40% votes in this election. There was decline of 10% votes compared to previous election. In coming days, these 10% voters would recognise why the YSRCP was better than the TDP. The difficulties and challenges faced by the YSRCP were temporary. The people would definitely compare the YSRCP and TDP rule. The YSRCP would definitely come back to power, Mer. Jagan added.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Comments

