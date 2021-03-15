YSRCP hands TDP a crushing defeat in Naidu’s home turf

Ruling party bags all the urban local bodies in Chittoor district

The ruling YSRCP has bagged two municipal corporations (Tirupati and Chittoor) and four municipalities (Madanapalle, Palamaner, Puttur and Nagari) in the district, and has handed a humiliating defeat to the TDP and its national president in his home turf.

The votes polled in the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were counted on Sunday.

The Punganur municipality, the bastion of Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, had already been bagged by the YSRCP as its candidates won all the 31 wards unanimously.

In the Chittoor Municipal Corporation, the YSRCP candidates had bagged 37 out of 50 divisions unanimously. Of the remaining 13 divisions that went to the polls, the YSRCP won 9, TDP three and Independent one.

In Tirupati, the ruling party had bagged 48 out of 49 divisions. Election was not held in one division. Of these, the YSRCP had won 22 unanimously.

In Palamaner, the YSRCP had won 24, 18 of them unanimously, out of the total 26 wards. In Madanapalle, it won 33 out of 35 wards, 15 of them unanimously, while the TDP won two.

In Puttur, the YSRCP won 22 out of 27 wards (including one unanimously), leaving five wards to the TDP.

Rebels lose in Nagari

In Nagari, the YSRCP won 25 out of 29 wards (including 6 unanimously). Here, while the TDP won three wards, an Independent bagged one.

Interestingly, 10 out of 11 YSRCP rebels were defeated in Nagari.

In her reaction, Nagari MLA R.K. Roja said stern action would be taken against the rebel candidates.

The severe drubbing shocked the TDP cadre across the district.

Though it was a foregone conclusion that the YSRCP would win the elections, senior TDP party leaders expected to given a tough fight at several wards.

Neither TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s three-day visit to Kuppam constituency nor his day-long protest at Renigunta airport alleging attacks on the TDP cadres helped the party.