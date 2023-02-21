YSRCP hails allocation of lion’s share of MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh to the Backward Classes

February 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing with his policy of social justice and allocating the lion’s share of seats to the Backward Classes (BCs) in the MLC elections.

Addressing the media separately at the party headquarters at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Tuesday, Ministers Jogi Ramesh (Housing), K. Venkata Nageswara Rao (Civil Supplies), and K.V. Usha Sri Charan (Women and Child Welfare), and Member of Parliament Margani Bharath stated that the Chief Minister had been striving for the empowerment of the SCs, STs, BCc and Minorities, which was reflected in the allocation of seats to the leaders from these communities in the MLC elections.

The YSRCP had announced the names of 18 MLCs on Monday, out of which 11 were given to BCs, two to SCs, one to STs and 4 to OCs.

At the same time, the YSRCP leaders criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for not giving opportunities to the BCs in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Ramesh maintained that the Chief Minister destroyed the capitalistic ideology of the TDP. “Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country where social justice is done for the weaker sections for the first time in the history,” he said.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said the Chief Minister took a revolutionary decision and allocated 11 MLC seats to the BCs. He said the Chief Minister was implementing the ideologies of B.R. Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, Babu Jagjeevan Ram and other social reformers in true spirit.

“The Chief Minister gave opportunities for 55 MLAs, four Rajya Sabha members and six Lok Sabha members from the BCs,” he said, and recalled that it was the TDP that had approached the court to reduce the BC quota to 24% from 34%. “Now, the State government has given 66% posts to the BCs, which indicates the government’s commitment, while the TDP has confined them to vote bank politics,” he said.

Reacting to attacks on TDP offices in the State, he said the opposition party leaders, out of frustration, were creating unnecessary ruckus unable to digest the welfare programmes of the government.

Ms. Usha Sri Charan said the Chief Minister was working hard for the progress and uplift of the downtrodden. During his 44-month rule, the Chief Minister gave more than 50% share in political power to the BCs, which had never happened in the history of the State, she observed.

Mr. Bharath said the Chief Minister had given top priority to the BCs while filling the posts right from the local bodies to the Rajya Sabha, and providing political power to the weaker sections.

He criticised that the Opposition leader had given Rajya Sabha seats to industrialists and businessmen, but ignored the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.