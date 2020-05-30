YSRCP groups clash in Prakasam village

ONGOLE

30 May 2020 23:33 IST

Tension mounted after two groups of the ruling YSRCP activists clashed at Ramapuram village near Chirala on Saturday.

Supporters of Chirala MLA Karanam Balaramakrishnamurthy, who crossed over to the ruling party after winning the Assembly elections on the Telugu Desam Party ticket and those of his rival YSRCP candidate Amanchi Krishnamohan came to blows after a wordy duel, police said. Police chased away the members of the two groups, who had been at loggerheads since the Assembly elections, and restored order. Differences cropped up between the two groups over electing the village elders’ committee.

Police pickets have been posted in the trouble-torn village.

Advertising

Advertising