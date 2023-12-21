GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP govt.’s welfare agenda improved the living standards of the poor and downtrodden in Andhra Pradesh, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Establishment of ward and village secretariats, and Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and improvement of services in government hospitals are some of the achievements, he says, and accuses the TDP and JSP of making promises as part of their wily game plan to dislodge the YSRCP from power

December 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP leaders celebrating the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

YSRCP leaders celebrating the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party office at Tadepalli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and T. Kalpalatha Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, and a host of other leaders celebrated Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday at the party’s central office at Tadepalli on December 21 (Thursday).

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy set new standards in governance and improved the standards of living of the poor and the downtrodden by implementing a slew of welfare schemes devoid of any scope for corruption.

The Chief Minister delivered good governance like no one could do in the past. Some of the best things to happen were the establishment of ward and village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and the improvement of services in the government hospitals.

In contrast, corruption was rampant during the TDP rule, when the Janmabhoomi Committees acted as extra-Constitutional bodies, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) were making a whole lot of promises as part of their wily game plan aimed at dislodging the YSRCP from power.

People had defeated the TDP in the 2019 elections as they had no confidence in it, but Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was once again trying to impress the voters with his false promises.

The State would face the consequences of electing TDP and other parties ganging up against the YSRCP, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy cautioned.

Naidu, Pawan wish Jagan

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu conveyed his birthday wishes to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on social media platform X. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said in a press release that he wished Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a happy and healthy life.

