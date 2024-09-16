YSRCP govt.’s negligence left medical colleges in a limbo: official

The TDP-led NDA government in the State is racing against time to ensure that the second batch of government medical colleges, announced by the previous government, start functioning by the next academic year, as per information from an official in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

The medical colleges were to be opened in three different batches. The first batch of five medical colleges in Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Nandyala, Eluru and Vizianagaram was inaugurated last year. The second batch of six colleges was to be inaugurated for the academic year 2024-25 and the remaining seven were to be inaugurated in the 2025-26 academic year.

Admissions in the second batch of medical colleges in Paderu, Madanapalle, Adoni, Markapuram, Pulivendula and Piduguralla were to happen in the academic year 2024-25. But, ‘severe deficiency’ in faculty and infrastructure such as laboratories, hostels, classrooms, has rendered them ineligible for National Medical Commission’s (NMC) Letter of Practice (LoP).

As per information from the department, the NMC inspected the colleges on June 24, 2024, within two weeks of the NDA government coming to power in the State, and found glaring deficiencies in infrastructure and faculty.

Contractors stop works

Contractors reportedly refused to take up further construction works until payments were made. It takes at least 30 months for the infrastructure works to be completed. The overall deficiency of faculty in the second batch of colleges is 51%, 46% in case of Associate Professors and 26% in case of Assistant Professors, as per the information from the department.

At a press meet on September 13, Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav said against the sanctioned cost of ₹8,480 crore for the 17 new government medical colleges, the expenditure incurred by the YSRCP government was ₹1,451 crore. With respect to the second batch of medical colleges, only ₹533 crore out of sanctioned ₹2,425 crore was expended during the YSRCP rule.

“Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not release a single penny for the development of the second batch of government medical colleges from July 2023 till the day he demitted his office,” said the official.

‘Meagre funds spent’

He added: “The previous government, which spent only 16% of the total expenditure for 17 colleges, has left us in a limbo. Out of the ₹1,451 crore, the previous government spent only ₹600 crore, while the rest came from the Centre. It is a Herculean task for the NDA to spend ₹7,000 crore for completion of all medical colleges in two years. However, we are trying our best. We are exploring Public Private Partnership and viability gap funding to complete them.”

“We do not know if we have enough time to complete infrastructure for the second batch of colleges, let alone the third,” he said, adding that the government was thinking of appointing a transaction advisor to go about the process.

Among the five colleges in the second batch, the official said construction was being taken up only at the Paderu Medical College with Central aid. Under the Centrally-Sponsored Scheme, against the sanctioned cost of ₹500 crore, the Centre was giving ₹195 crore and the remaining was being given by the State. The other four colleges were being supported by NABARD, as per information.

