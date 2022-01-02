‘YSRCP govt. working for upliftment of poor’

CHITTOOR

02 January 2022 07:49 IST

Deputy CM inaugurates distribution of enhanced pensions to people at Nagaiah Kalakshetram

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on Saturday said that the prime objective of the social pensions was to uplift the poor and helpless sections of society, and the benefits would continue to be extended to all the eligible persons.

The Deputy Chief Minister was inaugurating the distribution of the enhanced pensions to the beneficiaries at the Nagaiah Kalakshetram here. Chittoor Mayor S. Amuda, MLA J.M.C. Srinivasulu, ZP chairperson G. Vasu and senior officials were present.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been relentlessly carrying out the scheme for the elderly people, widows, physically challenged, and the destitute women for the last two and half years.

He said that the benefits were extended to people without any bias.

He said that despite criticism from the opposition parties, the State government was committed to inititating many more welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden sections.

“In addition to the old-age pensions, the YSR Aarogyasri has come in handy to the segment,” he said.