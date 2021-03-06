YSRCP govt. will not leave farmers in lurch: official

ONGOLE

06 March 2021

The Andhra Pradesh government is fully geared to step up market intervention in a big way to ensure fair price to farmers for their produce, said Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy.

Despite the economic downturn in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, farm produce worth ₹18,873.84 crore had been procured from farmers last year as the market price for various crops fell below the minimum support price announced by the Centre, he said in a conversation with The Hindu here.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is Chairman of the mission, was particular that at least one-third of the crop produced by farmers should be procured by MARKFED and other agencies to ensure market buoyancy, he said.

The State government would not leave the farmers to fend for themselves in a crisis situation when market forces turned unfavourable, Mr.Nagi Reddy, also YSRCP farmers wing State president, assured the farmers.

Govt.’s intervention

He said it was for the first time that the State government had intervened during auctions conducted by the Union Commerce Ministry-led Tobacco Board last year and ensured that the farmers got a better price for the low grade varieties, which flooded the market in the wake of unfavourable climatic condition.

Unlike last year, this time we have a better grade outturn, with high grade varieties accounting for a majority of the produce, he said. Last year, the State government bailed out the growers through the MARKFED which procured the export-oriented commercial crop worth ₹118.80 crore. As a result, tobacco growers got a better average price for their produce.

The State government would closely observe the auctions all set to commence in 10 days in the traditional tobacco growing areas in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts and enter the market if the traders denied a fair price to farmers, he added.

Farm produce worth ₹8,910.46 crore had been procured so far this year. The government would surpass the level of market intervention done during last year when paddy alone accounted for lion’s share of procurement of 47.85 lakh tonnes.