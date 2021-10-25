YSRCP govt. unleashing terror using police machinery: TDP

TDP leader N. Amarnatha Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday.

25 October 2021 00:15 IST

‘An advocate has been engaged in every Assembly constituency to safeguard cadre’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders came down heavily on the YSRCP government accusing it of unleashing ‘a reign of terror’ and targeting the opposition leaders by ‘misusing the police machinery’.

They said that the TDP cadre would have paid them back in the same coin, had the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu not restrained them.

TDP senior leader N. Amarnatha Reddy accused the YSRCP of taking governance to ‘a new low’ by muzzling the voice of dissent. “The opposition leaders are being arrested and innocent people are being framed in frivolous charges. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made violence the new norm. TDP activists were arrested for making social media posts, while the law mandates serving notices seeking explanations. TDP leaders are not drug peddlers. Why is the hurry to put them behind bars, if it is not for harassment?” Mr. Amarnatha Reddy told the media here on Sunday.

Referring to the ‘spate of attacks on party cadre across Chittoor district, Mr. Reddy appealed to the TDP activists not to get disheartened, instead question the police if they have proper warrants for arrests.

“The TDP has engaged an advocate in every Assembly constituency to safeguard the party cadre from harassment, thanks to the misuse of the Police Department by the YSRCP government,” he said.

Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav recalled the recent incident at Renigunta when YSRCP activists allegedly attacked his car with a boulder, causing grievous injury to him and Srikalahasti in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy. “Instead of arresting the culprits, the police registered cases against us on baseless charges,” said Mr. Narasimha Yadav.

‘Comments misinterpreted’

MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu accused the YSRCP of making a ruckus by ‘misinterpreting’ the comments made by party leader K. Pattabhiram. State secretary G. Sandeep Mahadev, who was whisked away by the police for a social media post and later let off, hit back that the TDP cadre would not be cowed down by such ‘mean acts’.

Tirupati former MLA M. Sugunamma narrated how she had been ‘treated like a prisoner’ at her home and was prevented from visiting Tirumala even on her birthday.