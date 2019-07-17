Andhra Pradesh

‘YSRCP govt. trying towriggle out of PPAs issue’

Press meet by Kallam a pointer, says Payyavula

The YSRCP government was trying for ‘damage control’ in the issue of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) after realising the stand of the Centre, said TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav.

In an informal chat with media persons in Assembly lobbies here on Tuesday, Mr. Keshav said with the Centre finding fault with the State government’s proposal to cancel the PPAs, a press conference was arranged on the subject to reduce the damage.

He, however, questioned the ‘hidden agenda’ behind Advisor to the Government Ajeya Kallam addressing the media instead of the Minister concerned. Mr. Kallam mouthed several “half-truths,” the MLA said.

‘ERC decided the prices’

Though there was no confusion with regard to the PPAs, there was a possibility that no one was in a position to explain the same to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had a good idea about the agreements, Mr. Keshav said.

The PPAs were entered into with a great deal of transparency, it should be realised that the government had very little say in the matter. It was the Electricity Regulatory Commission that decided the prices, he said.

