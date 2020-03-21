‘YSRCP govt. trapped in a crisis of its own making’

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that the YSRCP government is trapped in a legislative, administrative and constitutional crisis of its own making as it took “unlawful and arrogant decisions” in violation of established laws and conventions.

“This is evident from the government bluffing even the courts,” he said, referring to the High Court suspending the G.O. relocating the offices of Vigilance Commissioner and the Commissinerate of Inquiries from Amaravati to Kurnool.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu also stated in a release that lack of security to the State Election Commissioner and his family exposed the fragile law and order situation.

He accused the YSRCP government of crippling all institutions in the State, especially the police and constitutional bodies such as the State Election Commission and the A.P. Public Service Commission.

The TDP leader further alleged that the government had not announced any package that would help in fighting COVID-19 pandemic while Kerala earmarked ₹20,000 crore for taking emergency measures and Haryana imposed Section 144 in all the districts.

Ministers and YSRCP leaders were casual in their approach towards tackling the disease, and some of them lacked basic understanding of it, he alleged.