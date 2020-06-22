YSRCP govt. targeting Dalits: TDP SC cell

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 June 2020 23:20 IST

‘Funds of SC Corporation were diverted to Amma Vodi’

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is targeting Dalits, including Dr. Sudhakar of Narsipatnam Area Hospital for questioning the government on non-supply of masks to doctors and Dr. Anita Rani for questioning on corruption, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district SC cell president P. Vijay Kumar has alleged.

Mr. Vijay Kumar alleged that the government had diverted funds of the SC Corporation to the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme. BC leaders K. Atchannaidu and Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu were targeted by the ruling government, he alleged.

