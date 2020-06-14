YSRCP govt. striking hard at our financial interests, alleges JC

ANANTAPUR

14 June 2020 00:05 IST

Will fight it out in court, asserts the TDP leader

“The YSRCP government is politically victimising our family by striking hard at our financial interests,” TDP leader and former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy has alleged.

Mr. Diwakar Reddy was reacting to the arrest of his brother and former MLA Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

A bail application would be moved in the court on Monday as advised by the lawyers, said Pavan Reddy, son of Mr. Diwakar Reddy, who was also present at the press conference.

‘Political vendetta’

“Mr. Prabhakar Reddy has not been named as an accused in any of the FIRs lodged by the Transport Department. But, at the behest of the political bosses, the department, along with the police, has foisted cases against him and his son,” Mr. Diwakar Reddy alleged.

“It is difficult to fight the might of the YSRCP government. We cannot stage protests to make our point, but we will legally fight it out in the court,” he said.

“The government cannot touch bigwigs such as TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and hence has been targeting people such as K. Atchannaidu and Mr. Prabhakar Reddy,” he observed.

“We had lodged a complaint with the Nagaland Director General of Police on February 7 when we came to know that we had been cheated by a middleman called Muthu of Ashok Leyland while selling the vehicles to us with fake invoices,” Mr. Diwakar Reddy said.

‘We are real victims’

“Why is the government not concentrating on that aspect?” he questioned, and added that they were in fact the actual victims.

“The Transport Department has been targeting the fleet of buses being plied under the banner of Diwakar Travels and seizing the vehicles on frivolous grounds. The court ruling too was in our favour. But its directives are not taken into cognisance,” he alleged.