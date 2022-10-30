YSRCP govt. should develop Amaravati as the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh, says BJP

Several big-ticket projects could not make headway as the State government failed to provide a matching grant and complete land acquisition, alleges Vakati Narayana Reddy

S. Murali ONGOLE
October 30, 2022 21:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLC and State election in-charge Vakati Narayana Reddy addressing a press conference in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has no option but to develop Amaravati as the one and only capital of the State, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC and the party’s State election in-charge Vakati Narayana Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said it was unfortunate that the Ministers, who were supposed to protect the interests of the State, were trying to mislead people and the judiciary by raking up the three-capital issue without first securing the people's mandate on it during the 2019 elections.

“Though the Centre had provided ₹2,000 crore for developing the capital at Amaravati, the YSRCP government had resorted to delaying and diversionary tactics to cover up its failures on various fronts even as the State is headed towards bankruptcy,” the MLC charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the Centre had provided funds to the tune of ₹76,000 crore for various development projects in the State, he lamented that several big-ticket projects, including the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, Donakonda industrial corridor and a super-specialty hospital at Dornala to benefit the Chenchu tribals in Prakasam district, could not make any headway as the State government failed to provide a matching grant and complete land acquisition for these projects.

Upset over the delay in completion of the multi-crore Veligonda irrigation project to draw Krishna water from the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir to irrigate the parched parts of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, he demanded release of ₹1,500 crore for implementation of the resettlement and rehabilitation component for the people displaced by the project and speedy construction of canal network.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Projecting the BJP as an alternative to the YSRCP in the State, Mr. Narayana Reddy said people in the State were impressed by the development and welfare initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on a scale never seen before. He exuded confidence that the party’s candidates would fare well in the MLC elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app