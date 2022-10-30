YSRCP govt. should develop Amaravati as the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh, says BJP

Several big-ticket projects could not make headway as the State government failed to provide a matching grant and complete land acquisition, alleges Vakati Narayana Reddy

Several big-ticket projects could not make headway as the State government failed to provide a matching grant and complete land acquisition, alleges Vakati Narayana Reddy

The State government has no option but to develop Amaravati as the one and only capital of the State, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC and the party’s State election in-charge Vakati Narayana Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said it was unfortunate that the Ministers, who were supposed to protect the interests of the State, were trying to mislead people and the judiciary by raking up the three-capital issue without first securing the people's mandate on it during the 2019 elections.

“Though the Centre had provided ₹2,000 crore for developing the capital at Amaravati, the YSRCP government had resorted to delaying and diversionary tactics to cover up its failures on various fronts even as the State is headed towards bankruptcy,” the MLC charged.

Stating that the Centre had provided funds to the tune of ₹76,000 crore for various development projects in the State, he lamented that several big-ticket projects, including the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, Donakonda industrial corridor and a super-specialty hospital at Dornala to benefit the Chenchu tribals in Prakasam district, could not make any headway as the State government failed to provide a matching grant and complete land acquisition for these projects.

Upset over the delay in completion of the multi-crore Veligonda irrigation project to draw Krishna water from the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir to irrigate the parched parts of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, he demanded release of ₹1,500 crore for implementation of the resettlement and rehabilitation component for the people displaced by the project and speedy construction of canal network.

Projecting the BJP as an alternative to the YSRCP in the State, Mr. Narayana Reddy said people in the State were impressed by the development and welfare initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on a scale never seen before. He exuded confidence that the party’s candidates would fare well in the MLC elections.