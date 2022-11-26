YSRCP govt. removed 7 lakh beneficiaries from housing scheme, says Manohar

November 26, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP government removed seven lakh names from the actual beneficiaries’ list of the Jagananna housing scheme.

He told the media here that the actual beneficiaries‘ number was 28 lakh but it was reduced to 21 lakh in the final list of the State. He said that the government failed to create infrastructure in the much publicised Gunkalam layout which was recently visited by JSP president Pawan Kalyan. Mr. Manohar said that a detailed report about the five-day constituency review meetings would be given to Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Manohar felt that the party’s position had improved significantly in the last couple of years with the joining of youngsters and women.

