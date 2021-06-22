YSRCP govt. pushing State into a debt trap, says Veerraju

BJP opposes plan to auction govt. assets to raise loans

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government has reduced the governance to borrowing and distributing it to various sections of the people, adding that it is pushing the State into a debt trap.

“The government is now planning to auction the State’s assets to raise loans and the BJP is opposing it. The government should correct the anomalies in the system to ensure prudent use of the available funds to create infrastructure and employment. Focus should be laid on extending the benefits of welfare schemes to the intended beneficiaries,” Mr. Veerraju told the media .

Referring to the ‘job calendar’ released by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently, he said that the government had no money to create jobs and that was why It was natural that all parties were criticising the move and unemployed youths were protesting in the streets.

The petroleum complex proposed in Kakinada with an investment of ₹40,000 crore has the potential to create 1.5 lakh jobs. “The Centre had sought ₹900 crore as the viability gap funding (VGF) per annum. But, the State government said it had no money and wanted the Centre to bear the burden. Similarly, the Centre had sought land for a medical college in Visakhapatnam, but the government had said it was not in a position to contribute ₹50 crore for the project,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He ridiculed the government for pleading lack of money for creation of infrastructure but spending thousands of crores of rupees on welfare schemes. On the plea of making Visakhapatnam as ‘executive capital’ of AP, government lands and properties in the city were proposed to be auctioned to raise loans.

The BJP leader criticised YSRCP general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy for his ‘derogatory remarks’ against TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Land grab

Replying to queries, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP was opposing the proposed installation of a statue of Tipu Sultan in Proddatur. The BJP leader also opposed the proposal of paying salaries to pastors.

Referring to the issue of land grabbing by political leaders in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Veerraju claimed that the officials had a major role in it and the BJP was in favour of a probe by a sitting Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the issue.