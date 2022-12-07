YSRCP Govt offered over 80,000 political posts to BCs: CM Jagan

December 07, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party government has empowered Backward Classess by offering about 80,000 political and nominated posts, providing more than ₹1.63 lakh crore in financial assistance, particularly for women in the State, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Participating in the “Jayaho BC” Mahasabha, organised by the YSRCP here on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan said the party had given top priority for BCs in all sectors.

Elaborating the achievements of YSRCP government in five social targets including social, financial, political, women and educational empowerment of the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities in the State for the last three and half years, Mr. Jagan urged the leaders to request the people to vote for the party in the coming general elections, scheduled in 2024.

He addressed the gathering of YSRCP’s public representatives from panchayat sarpanches to MPPs, ZPTCs, ward members, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and Ministers of the 139 BC communities. The BCs were politically empowered by providing 11 of the 25 Cabinet posts, four of the eight Rajya Sabha seats, 18 of 32 MLCs, 9 Mayors out of 14, more than 230 MPPs of 630, 76 of 196 nominated posts in agriculture market committees, more than 50% in endowment committees apart from many other important posts, the Chief Minister said.

Reacting on the social welfare schemes and financial empowerment of the 139 communities, Mr. Jagan said his government had implemented all the promises as per the BC Declaration announced in Eluru in February 2019. The Cheyutha, Matsyakara Bharosa, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasati Deevana and many more welfare schemes had been empowering the BC women and helping in education to their children also, he said.

Mr. Jagan stressed repeatedly by saying: “My BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities are benefitting from the five empowerment programmes and Navaratnalu welfare schemes”. At the same time, he challenged Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu to fight the general elections independently, without alliance with either the Jana Sena Party or other parties.

He criticised that during 14 years tenure of Mr. Naidu, the latter did not empower the BCs and did not spend much money for welfare and development of these communities, except using them as a vote bank at the time of elections.