YSRCP govt. neglected Srikakulam development, says JSP

December 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Jana Sena Party State secretary Pisini Chandramohan and JSP leader and industrialist Pogiri Suresh on Friday alleged that the YSRCP government had put Andhra Pradesh in deep financial crisis with its ₹10 lakh crore borrowings and it was the root cause for the lack of developmental activities in Srikakulam district.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Chandramohan alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to address the real issues and provide funds for irrigation projects during his tour of Palasa on Thursday. “With the diversion of funds for unproductive welfare activities, the government is not sanctioning funds for offshore reservoir, second phase of Vamsadhara and maintenance of canals. It led to exodus of farmers and labourers to other States,” he added.

Mr. Suresh said that industrial progress was nil in Srikakulam and other places in the absence of support for entrepreneurs. JSP Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen said that the establishment of the kidney research centre was of no use without doctors and infrastructure. “The government could not appoint nephrologists in the last four years which shows that it lacks seriousness to serve the kidney patients of the Uddanam region,” he added.

The party senior leaders Pedada Rammohana Rao, and Gedela Chaitanya were among those present.