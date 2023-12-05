YSRCP govt. miserably failed in providing relief to cyclone victims in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

December 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government has “miserably failed” in providing shelter and supplying food and water to the victims of Cyclone Michaung.

“The government is not fully prepared to prevent the damage caused by the cyclone. It did not even extend any assistance to the rain-hit people,” he alleged.

In a release on December 5 (Tuesday), the former Chief Minister said that he had spoken to some people affected by the cyclone over phone and enquired about the assistance being extended to them.

“All of them complained that even food was not supplied to them. There was no response from the government. Except for making tall claims, the YSRCP government has done nothing for the flood-hit people. It is evident from the ground reality. Despite knowing well in advance the severity of the cyclone, the government has miserably failed in alerting the people,” Mr. Naidu said.

Criticising the “poor response” by the government, he said, “The entire official machinery has got demoralised under the rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Recalling the response by the government during the HudHud and Titli cyclones, Mr. Naidu said then TDP government had issued separate G.O.s to extend all possible assistance to farmers. “The TDP stood by the farmers during the crisis,” he said.

He alleged that the YSRCP government has “deliberately narrowed down” the help to the cyclone victims.

