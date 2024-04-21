ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP govt. made A.P. a haven for land-grabbers: Nara Bhuvaneshwari

April 21, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - CHITTOOR

Ms. Bhuvaneshwari alleged that 80% of the Wakf Board lands had fallen prey to the YSRCP “sharks” in the State in the last five years.

The Hindu Bureau

Nara Bhuvaneshwari participating in the birthday celebrations of her husband and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam of Chittoor district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, April 20, alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had made the State a haven for land grabbers as the YSRCP leaders were given a free hand even to manipulate the lands that belonged to the Wakf Board.

Interacting with the women of the Muslim minorities in Kuppam, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari alleged that 80% of the Wakf Board lands had fallen prey to the YSRCP “sharks” in the State in the last five years. “When the TDP cadres question the illegal occupation of the Wakf Board lands, they are faced with intimidation, physical and mental harassment, and are subjected to false cases,” she alleged.

She said that it was the Chandrababu Naidu government that introduced free power of 100 units to the downtrodden sections among the Muslim minorities.

Bhuvaneshwari deplored that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had stooped down to the level of mortgaging the government lands and properties to obtain funds, which unhealthy practice had thrown the state into bankruptcy with over ₹13 lakh crore as debt.

Later, she cut a 74 kg cake to celebrate Mr. Naidu’s birthday in Kuppam. The villagers of Samagutta Palli village arranged the massive cake to reflect the theme of the TDP’s ‘Super Six’ agenda. Before the celebrations, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari performed special pujas at Kadiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the II ward in Kuppam town.

Senior TDP leaders and cadres from Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Shantipuram, and Gudupalle mandals joined the celebration.

