YSRCP govt. lost grip over administration in A.P., alleges TDP

TDP leaders reviewing the arrangements at the venue for party’s Mahanadu, in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Misuse of police machinery has weakened its independent functioning, says Somireddy

The violence over renaming of Konaseema district after Dr. B R Ambedkar at Amalapuram showed that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had lost its grip over the administration, Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged.

“The ruling party has been misusing the police machinery to foist cases on the opposition party leaders. It has weakened the independent functioning of the police, who remained mute spectators when a mob unleashed violence,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy told the media on Wednesday, after overseeing the arrangements for the two-day TDP Mahanadu beginning Friday.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had compromised with the professional functioning of the Police Department and it boomeranged on it as even the Ministers and YSRCP MLAs lacked security in the Amalapuram violence.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy also saw a political conspiracy by the YSRCP to divert the people’s attention from the murder of Dalit youth in Kakinada in which YSRCP MLC Ananta Udhaya Bhaskar was allegedly involved.

Referring to the Mahanadu, the TDP leader said the agenda set by the party during the annual conclave would be a precursor to the party’s poll manifesto. ‘’We will put forth our demands to improve the living condition of the common people who are facing severe hardships due to spiraling prices of essential commodities,” he said.

Meanwhile, TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu accused the YSRCP of putting hurdles for the Mahanadu. “After denying permission for holding the conclave at the mini stadium in Ongole, flexis put up by TDP activists have been removed,” he said, adding that farmers from Manduvavaripalem, who were upset with the policies of the YSRCP government, had volunteered to give their land for the conclave.

“Advance taken for hiring State-owned buses has been returned. Private schools and colleges have been warned of dire consequences if they provide vehicles for transporting TDP activists for the conclave,” he complained.