YSRCP govt. is diverting Central funds, says Purandeswari

January 31, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari addressing the party leaders during the district general body meeting in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

BJP national general secretary has alleged that the YSRCP government has not allocated ‘even a single rupee’ for the construction of houses to the poor, saying that the Central government has extended financial assistance of ₹1,80,000 per each house in the State. 

Taking part in the Guntur district general body meeting of the party held at Nekkallu village in Thullur mandal on January 30 (Monday), she observed that the BJP-led Centre had sanctioned more than 22 lakh houses to the poor in Andhra Pradesh alone. 

She accused the YSRCP government of diverting the Central funds. She alleged that the YSRCP government was encouraging the liquor and sand mafia. BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Ramakrishna and other leaders participated in the programme. 

