YSRCP govt. ignored promotion of Godavari mangroves despite timely aid from Centre, says Purandeswari

December 30, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - KAKINADA

KAKINADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president D. Purandeswarai on December 29 (Friday) alleged that the State government had ignored the tourism potential of the Kakinada coast and the promotion of Godavari mangroves, despite timely financial aid from the Centre.

Ms. Purandeswari claimed that the Centre had released funds for the promotion of tourism and Godavari mangroves. “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to complete the modernisation of the Yeleru irrigation system, but ignored it after being voted to power,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari condemned the house arrest of BJP leaders before the arrival of the Chief Minister to Bhimavaram town on Friday. Later, she held talks with the party cadre on the issues and strategies related to the forthcoming Assembly elections.

