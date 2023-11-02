ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP govt. ignored plights of drought-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader  

November 02, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government declared the list of drought-hit mandals a day after the deadline, says Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has said that the Andhra Pradesh government declared the list of drought-hit mandals on October 31, a day after the deadline (October 30) for it (as per the drought manual).

“The YSRCP government has made no effort to mobilise funds from the Centre to compensate the farmers. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government washed its hands off the problems faced by farmers by merely declaring 103 mandals as drought-hit whereas 470 mandals have been affected,” said Mr. Narendra Kumar while addressing the media at the TDP State office on Novermber 2 (Thursday).

The TDP leader said that neither Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy nor Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu was bothered about the hardship the farmers had been enduring due to deficit rainfall. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government did not allocate funds for drought relief measures. Drought conditions forced a huge number of people to migrate to other States in search of livelihood, he said. 

“The YSRCP government has not submitted a report on the drought to the Centre, which reflects its negligence in mitigating the suffering of farmers. Telangana declared the drought-hit mandals in July while Karnataka pegged the loss inflicted by drought at approximately ₹30,000 crore,” Mr. Narendra Kumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US