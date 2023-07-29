ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP govt. ignored irrigation projects in A.P., alleges former Minister

July 29, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

:

Former Minister and TDP Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Saturday alleged that the State government had completely ignored important projects on the Vamsadhara, Nagavali and other rivers of the North Andhra region.

In a press release, he said that the then TDP government had spent around ₹21,442 crore for irrigation between 2014 and 19 but the present government allocated only ₹4,375 crore which was not sufficient to complete the pending works.

“In the absence of sufficient water in the canals, farmers are unable to go for the second and third crops. They could have gained financially if the irrigation projects were completed. Unproductive welfare schemes will not help farmers in the long run,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

