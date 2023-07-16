YSRCP govt. ignored development of Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader Atchannaidu

July 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on July 16 (Sunday) alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had ignored the development of the State by indulging in vote-bank politics.

Mr. Atchannaidu, along with Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and former MLA of Palasa Gowthu Sireesha interacted with the people at various places in Palasa constituency during the bus yatra being organised to highlight the TDP’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.

He said that the bus yatra had provided an excellent opportunity for TDP leaders to interact with various sections of society. Mr. Rammohan Naidu and Ms. Sireesha expressed concern over the ‘pathetic condition’ of the cashew farmers after interacting with them at Akkupeta village. They expressed concern over the delay in announcing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cashew nuts.

Later, Ms. Sireesha, along with the TDP leaders, took a selfie at the houses constructed for the victims of Cyclone HudHud. “The YSRCP government has failed to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries even after four years in power,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rammohan Naidu urged the Union government to introduce a Vande Bharat train between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar so that it would cater to the needs of the passengers of Palasa, Tekkali and Srikakulam towns.

TDP Srikakulam district president Kuna Ravikumar, Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok, former MLA of Patapatnam Kalamata Venakta Ramana and others took part in the bus yatra.

