HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP govt. ignored development of Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader Atchannaidu

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu urges the Centre to introduce a Vande Bharat train between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar

July 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu and former MLA Gowthu Sireesha during a rally organised as a part of the bus yatra undertaken to highlight the party manifesto, in Palasa of Srikakulam district on Sunday.

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu and former MLA Gowthu Sireesha during a rally organised as a part of the bus yatra undertaken to highlight the party manifesto, in Palasa of Srikakulam district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on July 16 (Sunday) alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had ignored the development of the State by indulging in vote-bank politics.

Mr. Atchannaidu, along with Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and former MLA of Palasa Gowthu Sireesha interacted with the people at various places in Palasa constituency during the bus yatra being organised to highlight the TDP’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.

He said that the bus yatra had provided an excellent opportunity for TDP leaders to interact with various sections of society. Mr. Rammohan Naidu and Ms. Sireesha expressed concern over the ‘pathetic condition’ of the cashew farmers after interacting with them at Akkupeta village. They expressed concern over the delay in announcing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cashew nuts.

Later, Ms. Sireesha, along with the TDP leaders, took a selfie at the houses constructed for the victims of Cyclone HudHud. “The YSRCP government has failed to hand over the houses to the beneficiaries even after four years in power,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rammohan Naidu urged the Union government to introduce a Vande Bharat train between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar so that it would cater to the needs of the passengers of Palasa, Tekkali and Srikakulam towns.

TDP Srikakulam district president Kuna Ravikumar, Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok, former MLA of Patapatnam Kalamata Venakta Ramana and others took part in the bus yatra.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.