YSRCP govt. has no resources to implement schemes: Bandaru

With the YSRCP government not releasing fee reimbursement amounts to educational institutions, lakhs of students are a worried lot as unless the government pays the dues they will not get hall tickets, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said.

Though the government was announcing a slew of schemes it has no financial resources. The government promised to reimburse all the fees and besides ₹20,000 towards maintenance, he recalled. If the fee amounts were not reimbursed students belonging to Dalit, ST and weaker sections would suffer, he said.

He said the government lacked funds to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Only 50% of the farmers received the full amount promised and the others only the Union government component, he said at a press conference he addressed with MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, here on Saturday. Linking of Aadhaar with bank account or lacking passbook were some of the excuses given for not crediting the money, he said. The YSRCP government was diverting the attention of people from its failure to fulfil its promises to the capital-related issues, he said.

Mr. Satyanaryaana Murthy said the government also lacked funds to implement the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme under which incentive was given for enrolling children in school. It needed a total of ₹9,000 crore but had only ₹1,500 crore, he said wondering how the scheme would be launched on January 9.

Three capitals

The former Minister said the government was creating confusion in the name of three capitals. The G.N. Rao committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reports were mimicking what Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the Assembly. Instead of subjecting people to such confusion, the Chief Minister should speak out his mind, he said. He questioned the feasibility of locating heads of departments at various locations. Adani data centre and LuLu venture would have got huge employment in Visakhapatnam. If the available buildings in Visakhapatnam were used for the proposed Executive capital the move would preempt potential for other development, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao questioned the sanctity of BCG and said nobody knew when it was appointed. The construction of buildings in Amaravati was complete by 80 % and spending another ₹2,000 crore they could be used for capital, he said.