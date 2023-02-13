YSRCP govt. has neglected all irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, alleges CPI

February 13, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HOSPET (KARNATAKA)

Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of neglecting the irrigation projects, saying that it is leading to ‘severe shortage of irrigation water and non-utilisation of the water allocated from different inter-State projects.’

Beginning an eight-day tour of all existing and under-construction irrigation projects involving the Tungabhadra Dam at Hospet in Karnataka on February 13 (Monday), Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was not bothered about completing many irrigation projects undertaken in the Rayalaseema region.

Referring to the allocation of ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in poll-bound Karnataka in the Union Budget, the CPI leader said, “The Tungabhadra Dam is catering to the irrigation and drinking water needs of Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts. With the completion of the Upper Bhadra project, the Rayalaseema region will not get its quota of water.”

Blaming the Union government for ‘not releasing sufficient funds’ for the Polavaram project, despite it being a Central Project, Mr. Ramakrishna accused the BJP of ‘playing politics in the name of non-utilisation of funds’ .

The CPI leaders said that they would visit all the projects from Tungabhadra Dam to Palasa water project in Srikakulam district and make the people aware of the ‘ground reality’. “Project-wise reports will be prepared and discussed in the presence of all political parties,” they added.

The CPI team members included D. Jagdish, Obulesu, Eswariah, Jangala Ajay Kumar, Akkineni Vanaja, Rythu Sangham State president Ramachandraiah, Agricultural Labor Union State general secretary Avula Shekhar, and AIIF State general secretary Lenin Babu.