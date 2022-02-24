YSRCP govt. has brought power outage back to A.P., says TDP 

‘Crops are withering, while people are spending sleepless nights’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday decided to intensify struggles against the alleged load shedding in the State, saying that it was putting farmers and domestic consumers into trouble.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit governing body meeting chaired by its chairman N. Balaji. “The crops are withering away due to load shedding, while people are spending sleepless nights. The previous TDP government had ensured uninterrupted power supply in the State. However, the YSRCP government has brought things back to square one,” he said.

All sections of farmers are in trouble as the YSRCP government has failed in ensuring remunerative prices for their produce. Those who have switched over to social forestry plantations from tobacco farming are ruing their fate for being unable to realise even 50% of the more than ₹4,000 per tonne for eucalyptus and subabul logs realised during the TDP regime, Mr. Balaji, adding that the TDP demanded subsidised farm inputs to the growers ahead of the cropping season.

The TDP also opposed the proposed division of Prakasam district, calling it ‘unscientific’ and pressed for bifurcation of the district one with Markapur as its headquarters with five Assembly segments of Kanigiri, Darsi, Markapur, Yerragondapalem and Giddalur and another with Ongole as headquarters with seven Assembly segments of Chirala, Parchur, S.N. Padu, Addanki, Ongole, Kondepi and Kandukur.

‘Vendetta politics’

The opposition party also accused the YSRCP of practising ‘vendetta politics’ by foisting cases on TDP leaders, including former Minister Ch. Ayyana Patrudu. Resolutions were also adopted demanding withdrawal of garbage tax and job calendar every year.