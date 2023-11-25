YSRCP Govt harassing Sangam Dairy by lodging false cases: Dhulipalla Narendra

November 25, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

The former TDP MLA and Sangam Dairy Chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar alleged that the YSRCP Government was indulging in vindictive politics by lodging false cases on the employees working at the Dairy. He warned that they have decided to file defamation suits against the police officials and others who violate the law and caused damage to the reputation of the Dairy.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Saturday, Mr. Narendra along with Executive Board members of Dairy alleged that the State government, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ponnur MLA Kilaru Rosaiah and others influenced the Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Pala Raju to lodge false cases against the Sangam Dairy employees recently.

Mr. Narendra alleged that the dispute started over a financial matter with the Dwarakamai Dairy Farm of Eluru as they demanded excess bonus money from the Sangam Dairy for the milk they supplied. He explained that the Sangam Dairy could not discriminate in giving bonuses to the milk supplying farmers. He said that they have been giving bonus every year based on the profits and it varies every year.

He explained that, instead of approaching the Sangam Dairy or filing a case in Courts over their grievances, the Dwarakamai Dairy management approached YSRCP leader Kilaru Rosaiah.

The former MLA said that, “As part of their plan, they brought about 40 people from West Godavari in five cars and attacked Sangam Dairy workers and employees, and staged a protest in front of the office recently. In that incident, police lodged murder attempt case against the Sangam Dairy employees and management, who are victims in reality. Later, the police included my name also in the same case under the same sections. But, at that time I was not even there”.

He said that the High Court granted bail to all the accused people in this case on Friday (November 24), but the police again created troubles at the Dairy on the same day and caused damage to their products and brand. He said that the Dairy would file a defamation case against the police and others who indulged in these anti-democratic activities and even recover the loss of money due to disturbance.

