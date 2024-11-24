 />

November 24, 2024

YSRCP govt. had kept reimbursement of fees of ₹6,500 crore pending, says AP HRD Minister  

Colleges have been instructed to immediately issue certificates to students, and a decision has been taken to remit fee reimbursement benefits directly to the colleges, says Lokesh

Published - November 24, 2024 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
The previous YSRCP government played with the lives of the students by amending the rules of fee reimbursement as per its whims and fancies, says  HRD Minister N. Lokesh.

Andhra PradeshIT & Human Resources Development Minister N. Lokesh on November 24 (Sunday) said that the pervious YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had kept not less than ₹6,500 crore pending towards fee reimbursement of students. 

In response to YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comment that the NDA government reneged on its commitment to implementing free reimbursement scheme, Mr. Lokesh said it was the YSRCP government that ‘played with the lives of the students by amending the rules of fee reimbursement as per its whims and fancies.’ 

Lakhs of students did not receive their certificates as dues amounting to nearly ₹3,500 crore were to be cleared under the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes.

The Minister said the colleges have been instructed to immediately issue certificates to the students, and a decision was taken to remit the fee reimbursement amounts directly to the colleges.

He questioned whether it was not a fact that the strength of students in government schools fell by 4 lakh due to the ‘faulty and corrupt’ decisions taken by the YSRCP government. 

CBSE system

Further, he observed that the CBSE system was introduced without preparing the students and teachers for it, as a result of which a large number of students failed the CBSE exams that were conducted after the NDA came to power.

“Our government is striving to put the education sector back on track, starting with the provision of basic amenities on the campuses and filling the vacancies in teacher posts, Mr. Lokesh added.

