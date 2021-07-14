YSRCP govt. foisting false cases against TDP leaders, says Naidu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu with former MLA D. Narendra and his family members at the latter’s residence in Ponnur on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

14 July 2021 00:01 IST

‘It is a ploy to divert people’s attention from corruption’

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of foisting fake cases against the TDP leaders and arresting them only to divert the attention of the people from the ‘unchecked corruption’ and ‘endless atrocities’ of the ruling party leaders.

Mr. Naidu alleged that fabricated cases were registered against TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra on charges of irregularities in the Sangam Dairy. “The TDP will remember such political vendettas being perpetrated against its leaders. All this would be paid back to the YSRCP leaders at the earliest opportunity,” said Mr. Naidu after meeting Mr. Narendra and his family at Chintalapudi .

He enquired about the former MLA’s health and called upon the party leaders and cadres to stand by Mr. Narendra and extend all possible support to him. “It was inhuman on the part of the police to arrest Mr. Narendra without showing any evidence and without serving a prior notice. The politically motivated arrests of TDP leaders started with K. Atchannaidu. The police are unable to discharge their duties lawfully because of the interference by the YSRCP leaders. The law and order situation in the State has gone for a toss,” said the TDP chief.

“The Sangam Dairy was changed from a cooperative to a company in accordance with law. The government could not show any evidence of irregularities. But, Mr. Narendra was arrested and being harassed.The YSRCP leaders have no respect to the court orders. If the ruling party leaders will not change their attitude, they will face severe political consequences for sure,” said Mr. Naidu.