YSRCP govt. focusing more on vendetta politics than welfare: Purandeswari

ONGOLE

12 June 2020 23:58 IST

‘Law should take its own course in Atchannaidu case’

Bharatiya Janata Party women's wing national in-charge D. Purandeswari on Friday accused the YSR Congress Party of neglecting the fledgling State’s development and welfare of people as it was fully preoccupied with practising politics of ‘political vengeance’.

Addressing the media here, she said the one-year-rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government began with singling out ‘Praja Vedika’ for pulling down, leaving several other illegal structures intact.

Even ruling party MPs and MLAs were openly criticising the government for the acute sand shortage which hits hard the construction activity in the State, she said.

The way the YSRCP government reviewed the power purchase agreements (PPAs) not only brought disrepute to it but also affected the image of the Centre at international level, she said.

Defections

Ms. Purandeswari said it was unfortunate that Opposition party legislators were admitted into the ruling party before resigning from their post ostensibly to pay back in the same coin. TDP chief N. Chandrababu had not only admitted YSRCP leaders into the TDP but also made some of them Ministers earlier. In this context, she recalled that TDP founder and her father N.T. Rama Rao had insisted on those keen on joining the regional party to first resign and contest elections afresh.

Replying to a question, Ms. Purandeswari said she was not holding the brief for TDP leader K. Atchennaidu who was arrested earlier in the day by the sleuths of the Anti-Corrpution Bureau (ACB) in connection with the ESI scam. “Law should take its own course,” she maintained.

‘Centre doing well’

All sections of people were happy with the development agenda pursued by the Narendra Modi government at Centre which has also amicably resolved several long-pending ticklish issues including the Ayodhya and Kashmir issues, Ms. Purandeswari said.

The enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act was a big relief to the minorities who had been facing persecution in neighbouring countries, she said.

The Centre effectively handled the COVID-19 situation and provided succour to the marginalised sections of people and also medium and small-scale industries to cope with lockdown and economic downturn, she added.