ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP govt failed to spend even ₹4 lakh in villages: Pawan Kalyan

Published - November 20, 2024 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan has stated that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did not show interest in Safe Drinking Water Supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a review meeting with the PR and Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister observed that the previous YSRCP government, did not even spend ₹ 4 lakh in villages. In five years, not a single filter bed was replaced. The coalition National Democratic Alliance  (NDA) government aimed to provide safe drinking water to every household, he said.

Mr. Pawan, directing the officials to replace the filter beds on time, said other standards should be strictly followed. It was the previous government’s negligence that led to the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea. The Rural Water Supply Department should ensure maintenance works are completed within the prescribed time frame. Providing safe drinking water to every household was the coalition government’s goal, and the government was e taking steps to achieve it, he said. The method adopted in Gudivada should serve as a model for others, Mr. Pawan added.

During the review meeting with the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development  Krishna Teja, and RWS engineering officials, he showed water samples taken before and after the maintenance work from the Valiyavarthipadu village in the Gudivada constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US