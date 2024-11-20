 />
YSRCP govt failed to spend even ₹4 lakh in villages: Pawan Kalyan

Published - November 20, 2024 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan has stated that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government did not show interest in Safe Drinking Water Supply.

During a review meeting with the PR and Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister observed that the previous YSRCP government, did not even spend ₹ 4 lakh in villages. In five years, not a single filter bed was replaced. The coalition National Democratic Alliance  (NDA) government aimed to provide safe drinking water to every household, he said.

Mr. Pawan, directing the officials to replace the filter beds on time, said other standards should be strictly followed. It was the previous government’s negligence that led to the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea. The Rural Water Supply Department should ensure maintenance works are completed within the prescribed time frame. Providing safe drinking water to every household was the coalition government’s goal, and the government was e taking steps to achieve it, he said. The method adopted in Gudivada should serve as a model for others, Mr. Pawan added.

During the review meeting with the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development  Krishna Teja, and RWS engineering officials, he showed water samples taken before and after the maintenance work from the Valiyavarthipadu village in the Gudivada constituency.

