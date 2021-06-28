YSRCP govt. failed on all fronts, says Veerraju

BJP leaders during the party’s State executive meeting in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

28 June 2021 23:42 IST

‘Release White Paper on sale of liquor and the revenue generated from it’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has failed on all fronts and the plight of people has worsened as the Chief Minister is implementing his decisions without taking anyone into confidence.

“People have been disillusioned with the two-year tenure of the YSRCP. The government has become a synonymous to corruption and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s words have been confined to rhetoric,” he said in the State party executive meeting here on Monday.

Mr. Veerraju said the government was increasing taxes to make up for its inability to mop up resources in a way that’s not pinching the pockets of the common man. He accused the government of pandering to some castes and religions with an eye on vote banks.

He demanded that the government release a white paper on the sale of liquor and the income accruing from it to the exchequer, and alleged that liquor was freely available at illegal outlets.

He objected to naming of houses being built with funding by the Central government as Jagananna Colonies.

Water sharing

Irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region were completely neglected and the government has failed in stopping Telangana from drawing Krishna river water through projects being illegally constructed by it, he said. Besides, there was a likelihood of the State losing its share of the Godavari, Krishna and Tungabhadra river waters in the process of their interlinking.

On the other hand, the farmers were deprived of remunerative prices as the government turned a blind eye to their woes. Lakhs of jobs were lost due to the government’s negligence in the establishment of the petrochemical complex, Mr. Veerraju said, calling for a collective fight against the government’s anti-people policies.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the YSRCP government was unable to control the coronavirus pandemic in spite of advance warnings by the Centre.

BJP State party affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, State vice-president P.V.N. Madhav, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, former State party president Kanna Lakshminarayana and others were present in the meeting. MPs G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh and Y.S. Chowdary and former MLAs P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Adinarayana Reddy participated in the deliberations in virtual mode.