YSRCP govt. drifting aimlessly over Polavaram project, says Congress

AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju being greeted by the Congress leaders during his visit to Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

24 October 2020 00:13 IST

‘Progress of work not updated on the website after Jan 2019’

The Congress has said that the YSRCP government is ‘drifting aimlessly’ when it comes to completion of the Polavaram irrigation project.

Taking potshots at the ruling party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju sought to know why the YSRCP government had decided to proceed with the project, despite demanding its execution by the Centre when it was in the opposition.

‘Unilateral decision’

The government unilaterally changed the contractors for the project without the nod of Polavaram Project Authority or the Centre, he said on Friday. “Even as the Centre had declined to release funds for the project until the State properly accounts for the ₹5136 crore spent prior to 2014, the YSRCP government appears to be undecided on moving ahead,” said Mr. Rudra Raju.

He claimed that the previous government had uploaded project details on its website only after the Congress exerted pressure. However, the details have not been updated after January 2019.

“Though the authority has met eleven times till date, minutes of only those meetings held during the TDP regime are available in the public domain. This tells all about the transparency in the government,” the AICC secretary lamented.

Mr. Rudra Raju also accused the YSRCP government of shying away from revealing the details of the expert committee and dam development review committee meetings.

‘No counter filed in HC’

Referring to the petition filed by MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao in the High Court, seeking the Centre bear the entire expenditure of the Polavaram project, Mr. Rudra Raju wondered why the erstwhile TDP and the present YSRCP governments had failed to file a counter, which he said would have benefited the State.

AICC member K. Prameelamma, APCC general secretary Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy and secretary Penubala Chandrasekhar were present on the occasion.